1st Test: South Africa take second spot in WTC rankings, India slip to fourth position

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) South Africa have climbed to second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings fro 2025-27 cycle after securing a famous 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. It was also South Africa’s first win in Tests in India since 2010.

Skipper Temba Bavuma’s defiant 55 not out on a turning track and Simon Harmer’s eight-wicket match haul helped South Africa, the reigning world Test champions, to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

South Africa now have 24 points and a PCT of 66.67, and move up from fourth to second place to be behind leaders Australia. Sri Lanka have slipped to third spot while India dropped to fourth position with a PCT of 54.17.

India, missing their regular captain Shubman Gill due to neck injury, faltered in their chase of 124 and were bowled out for 93. Harmer, who had taken 4-30 in the first innings, struck key blows in the second innings to pick 4-21, while Keshav Maharaj’s double strike and Marco Jansen removing both openers also played key roles in bamboozling India.

Washington Sundar and Axar Patel offered resistance for India, but Sundar fell to Aiden Markram’s off-spin for 31, while Patel’s quickfire 26 ended against Maharaj. The win sparked jubilant celebrations in the South African camp as they ticked off a rare Test victory in India.

Bavuma’s gritty knock, and him sharing a 44-run eighth-wicket stand with Corbin Bosch, lifted South Africa to 153 in their second innings after they had slumped to 91/7. The visitors, who beat Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s earlier this year and drew 1-1 in Pakistan, have now secured crucial 12 points away from home. The second Test of the series begins at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

