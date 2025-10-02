1st Test: Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India reach 121/1, trail West Indies by 41 runs

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (IANS) An unbeaten 53 off 114 balls by senior opener KL Rahul guided India to 121/2 in 38 overs, just 41 runs behind West Indies at stumps on Day One of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj’s incisive spell of 4-40 helped India bowl out West Indies for a modest 162 in 44.1 overs. In reply, Rahul, in his usual calm and composed avatar, anchored the innings with precision to bring up his 20th Test half-century with trademark elegance.

Amongst the six boundaries he hit, his late drives and cuts were timed to perfection, showcasing his control and clarity in strokeplay. Partnering with Shubman Gill, who looked assured at the crease after a prolific England tour and remained 18 not out, Rahul ensured India ended the day in a position of strength.

Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were at their cautious best to take India to 23/0 in 12.4 overs, before a brief rain break arrived. After that break, Jaiswal flicked a switch by finding gaps with ease through his cuts and drives, while the sweep made an appearance, too. His partnership with Rahul crossed the fifty-run mark too, the fifth in 22 innings that the opening pair put on a half-century stand.

But in a bid to get another boundary off a cut, Jaiswal edged behind to Shai Hope off Jayden Seales for 36 on a ball which wasn’t short enough to play that shot. B. Sai Sudharsan, playing a Test in India for the first time, endured a nervy stay before being trapped lbw while trying to pull a ball too full from Roston Chase for seven.

India appears committed to backing Sudharsan through this series, but scrutiny may intensify if the pattern of his low scores persists. Rahul, meanwhile, remained the anchor, but briefly required physio attention after clutching his right hamstring while executing a sharp cut shot off Chase.

Though discomfort lingered, Rahul resumed batting and brought up his fifty with an easy single. With the pitch drying out and looking good for batting, and with eight wickets in hand, India will aim to build a substantial first-innings lead on Friday via Rahul and Gill.

Brief scores:

West Indies 162 in 44.1 overs (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26; Mohammed Siraj 4-40, Jasprit Bumrah 3-42) lead India 121/2 in 38 overs (KL Rahul 53 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36; Roston Chase 1-16, Jayden Seales 1-21) by 41 runs

