Ramzan 2025 Begins: Devotion Marks First Day Across India

New Delhi: From Ayodhya to Assam, millions of Muslims across the country marked the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan on Sunday by observing their first Roza (fast) with devotion and prayer. The spirit of the holy month was felt in every corner, as mosques across the country were filled with worshippers offering Namaz, while markets were busy with people preparing for the sacred month.

In Assam's capital, Guwahati, a large number of people gathered at the Rajdhani Mosque to offer prayers and break their fast at Iftar. Mohammed Shabat Alam, a visitor at the mosque, extended his best wishes to all Indians. "We observe our first fast on the first day of Ramadan. Just now, our Maghrib Namaz and Iftari have been held together. On our behalf, we wish the people of India the best of luck for the month of Ramadan. Everyone prays for the blessings of everyone in the holy month of Ramadan," Alam told ANI.

Similarly, in Odisha, the Jama Masjid in Bhubaneswar hosted a Dawat-e-Iftar, drawing a large crowd to mark the beginning of the holy month. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, people gathered at Jama Masjid Tata to offer Namaz and seek blessings. Earlier on Saturday, the Masjid Bunder area market in Mumbai was decked up with huge stocks for Ramazan celebrations ahead of the festivals, including fruits, shawls, dates, fabrics, and dry fruits

Customers queued up in hundreds in the busy lanes of the street as the preparations started for the holy month of Ramzan. People in Delhi also bought Ramzan delicacies and paced up the preparations. Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, extended his wishes for the celebrated occasion. "The holy month of Ramzan is about to begin. I wish everyone a very happy Ramzan. I hope everyone will observe the 'Roza,' and we will all live in harmony with each other," he said.

Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. In 2025, Ramadan commenced on March 2 (Sunday), after the sighting of the crescent moon on Saturday.

Ramzan is marked by the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast, called the 'Iftar'. This annual observance lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next, after which the festival of Eid begins with full fervour. (ANI)