Holi 2025: Date, Muhurat, Significance & Celebration of Colors

Hurray, Holi 2025 almost here. Here is to Holi filled with love, laughter, joy, exuberance, adventure and the special bond we share as a family. Let's drench each other in hues of love and we celebrate Holi. Here is to creating memories together. Let's rejoice in the joyous spirit of Holi and strengthen the precious bond of family. In the rainbow of Holi colours, let's find the use of love and joy and togetherness Happy Holi. In every splash and every shared smile, let's find the essence of family love and happiness. A very happy Holi to those who add colours to every day of my life.

May the festival of colors bring abundant happiness and prosperity to our beloved families and all in the mankind. May our family's love shine brighter than the brightest colors of Holi.

Happy Holi 2025 Date

Let's sprinkle our family's life with colours of love and laughter this Holi. My family members make my world bright in every colour and shine. Walking around town like a modern art masterpiece. Holi the only day it's acceptable to walk around like a Jackson Pollock painting. Who needs a spa...Holika Dahan 2025, the eve of Holi, will be celebrated on Thursday March 13.

Auspicious Timing (Muhurat) for Holika Dahan 2025

Date: March 13–14, 2025



Start Time: 11:26:28 PM (March 13)



End Time: 12:23:27 AM (March 14)



Duration: Approximately 56 minutes and 59 seconds

Bhadra Timing for Holika Dahan:

March 13, 2025 — Begins: 10:35:10 AM | Ends: 11:26:28 PM (Night)

This ritual ideally should be performed during the PRADOSH KAAL (evening time) when the Purnima Tithi is prevailing, avoiding the Bhadra Kaal which ends before the mahurat starts.

Holika Dahan commemorates the victory of good over evil.

According to Hindu Mythology, the Demon King Hiranyakashipu, who wanted to be worshipped as God was defied by his son Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu. In an attempt to eliminate Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu's sister, Holika, who was immune to fire, took him into pyre. Miraculously, Prahlad emerged unscathed while Holika burnt to ashes. This event emphasises the power of true devotion and the protection bestowed upon good by the divine.

Holi's also a time for self-renewal and spiritual cleansing.Many people choose the time to forgive grievances and renew their relationship. The festival's spirit encourages positivity with rituals such as home cleaning and decorating with vibrant rangoli designs which invite prosperity and good luck during Holi.

Holi 2025 Wishes In English

May Holi 2025 paint your life with colors of happiness, prosperity, and love. Happy Holi! Wishing you a vibrant Holi filled with joy, laughter, and sweet moments with your loved ones. Let the colors of Holi spread peace, joy, and prosperity in everyone’s life. Enjoy the festival! A colorful greeting to you and your family. May this Holi bring all the colors of happiness to your life. Celebrate this Holi with a heart full of cheer and fervor. Wishing you loads of joy and happiness! May this Holi bring you all the joy of life and make you brighter than ever. Happy Holi! Drench all your loved ones with water and the colors of Holi. Have a great festival! Holi is the time to unwind, de-stress, and bond with sweets, thandai, and colors. Happy Holi! May your Holi be filled with vibrant colors and may joy, good health, and prosperity come knocking at your doors this festive season. Let’s throw out the colors in the air, and renew our love with a bit of romantic color. Happy Holi!

This Holi, may you be blessed with good health, prosperity, and joyful celebrations. Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness in the life of all. Hope your life is framed with all the colors of love and happiness today and always! May the spirit of Holi bring you joy. The gladness of Holi give you hope. The warmth of Holi grant you cheer. Happy Holi! May this season of color bring you cheer and happiness. May the colors of the Holi continues to illuminate your life and guide you towards the path of success. Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colors! A true and caring relation doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with lots of fun. An auspicious occasion to express your love with colors. Come, let’s rejuvenate by immersing ourselves in the color of joy, happiness, and laughter! Happy Holi to you and your family. We wish your health, prosperity and business achievements at this prismatic color eve. May the canvas of your life stay painted with colors of joy, love, happiness, and health. Wishing you a very Happy Holi!

Holi Wishes in Hindi

होली के इस पावन पर्व पर, आपके जीवन में खुशियों के रंग भर जाएं। रंगों की बौछार से सजे आपका हर दिन। शुभ होली! रंगों का त्योहार आया है, साथ अपने खुशियाँ लाया है। हर चेहरे पर रंग लगाया है, क्या आपने भी खुशियों के रंग छुपाया है? होली मुबारक! आपकी जिंदगी होली के रंगों से भर जाए, सुख-समृद्धि से भरपूर, प्यार और उल्लास से सजी रहे। होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! इस होली में भंग का रंग, गुजिया की मिठास, रंगों की बहार, आपके जीवन में खुशहाली लाए हर बार। शुभ होली! प्यार के रंगों से भरो पिचकारी, स्नेह के रंगों से रंग दो दुनिया सारी। ये रंग न जाने कोई जात न कोई बोली, आपको मुबारक हो सबसे प्यारी होली। बागों में खिले हैं फूल, खुशबू से भर दो तुम सारा मूल। लाल, हरा, पीला हर एक रंग हो, बस खुशी से भर दे हर एक संग हो। होली की शुभकामनाएं! होली का गुलाल हो, रंगों की बहार हो, गुजिया की मिठास हो, एक बात खास हो, सबके दिल में प्यार हो, आप सबको मेरी तरफ से होली का त्योहार मुबारक हो! इस होली में बन जाएं रंगीन हर खुशी, तुम्हारी जिंदगी रहे हमेशा संगीन। होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं! फागुन का ये प्यारा त्योहार, लाये खुशियों की बहार। सच्चाई का हो साथ, बुराई का हो नाश। होली के इस पवन अवसर पर, आप सबको मेरी शुभकामनाएँ! नए रंगों से भर दे जीवन, पुरानी खुशी नई आशा बंधान, होली के इस पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को मेरी ओर से रंगों भरी, उमंगों भरी शुभकामनाएं।

