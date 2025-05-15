Zeenat Aman opens up about rediscovering her love for cinema through 'The Royals'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about how her latest project, ‘The Royals,’ helped her reconnect with her passion for cinema.

Reflecting on her journey back to the screen, she shared that the experience reminded her of the joy and purpose she once found in acting. Speaking about the same, Zeenat, who made a royal return as Maji, shared, “When I read the script, I knew The Royals had heart. But what’s truly special is how the audience has connected with it — especially the younger generation discovering love stories in a new light. It reminds me of why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

Zeenat Aman made her much-anticipated comeback in Netflix's 'The Royals.’ In the show, she played the role of Maji Sahiba — the regal matriarch of a royal family entangled in palace politics and contemporary scandals. “The Royals,” directed by Priyanka Ghose, also stars an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

Set in modern-day India, the story revolves around a once-wealthy royal family grappling with financial hardships. Their fate begins to shift when the heir joins forces with a hospitality entrepreneur to transform their ancestral palace into a high-end luxury resort. The series debuted on Netflix on May 9, 2025, and garnered a mixed response from critics.

Talking about his role, Ishaan Khatter, who played Prince Aviraaj, said, “I’m thrilled about the show being binged around the world. It’s been only a few days since release and I’ve been on the receiving end of overwhelming love from all over. The Royals is a fun show with something for everyone; but also deceptively layered with drama and I’m so glad people are seeing and appreciating all that I wanted to bring to Aviraaj as a character. The fact that it’s high up on the Global Non-English Top 10 is a delight and I hope more people keep discovering it in the coming days!”

Bhumi Pednekar revealed what she loved most about her character, Sophia.

“She’s building her own story. She’s sharp, independent, and not someone who’s easily swept off her feet. But even she doesn’t expect the kind of connection that sneaks up on her. I think that emotional undercurrent—of two very different people trying to meet each other halfway—is what’s really resonating with audiences,” revealed Pednekar.

