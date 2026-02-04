Zeenat Aman finds herself guilty of propagating the ludicrous idea of romance

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman decided to turn back the clock and reflect on the change that came in the projection of Hindi cinema heroines within a short span between her two movies, "Dostana" and "Teesri Ankh".

Zeenat Aman was watching some scenes from her old movies, which brought something very interesting to her notice.

She pointed out, "A few weeks ago you watched me be eve-teased and slut shamed by Amitji’s character in a clip from Dostana, this week you can watch me be the aggressor to Dharmji’s character in Teesri Ankh! (sic)"

In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat revealed how things changed so much within a short span of only two years.

"Did things really change quite that radically for Hindi cinema heroines in the two short years that passed between the two films? It’s doubtful, but I do think this scene offers a nice gender flip on the usual trope. Here Dharmji’s Ashok is naive and imposed upon, while my Barkha is roguish and completely inappropriate! She aggressively pursues him, while he plays the reluctant and irritated object of her desire."

The veteran actress further pointed out that the reason why one scene seems delightful but the other one is infuriating is due to the traditional role reversal.

"The truth is I can’t endorse Barkha’s approach, just as I couldn’t endorse Inspector Vijay’s! Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes took these to the extreme."

Zeenat Aman shared that several of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of portraying real and healthy love, something she also finds herself guilty of.

"Now I recognise that I have played a part in propagating the ludicrous idea of romance that Bollywood has exported to Indians everywhere. So this is my two-bit effort to address it. Let me be clear, when it comes to relationships, consent is non-negotiable and respect has to flow both ways. Believe me, I learnt this the hard way," her post concluded.

