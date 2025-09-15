YHM’s Shireen Mirza records emotional voice notes for her 3-month-old baby boy

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Television actress Shireen Mirza recently shared a beautiful video montage for her baby boy on account of his third-month birthday.

Sharing a beautiful voiceover with the video featuring her special moments with her baby boy, she penned down an emotional note. She wrote, “A note for my son… I’m recording these words so one day, when you’re all grown up, you’ll know that Mumma’s love for you has always been the truest part of me. From the very beginning, my heart has belonged to you, and every smile and every breath of yours has been my world. No matter how big you get, remember that you were, you are, and you will always be the one Mumma loves the most. #alhumdulilah #mummabeta #maabeta #love #beyondgrateful #myworld #hamza.”

Earlier, the actress shared an emotional note for her baby, talking about her journey of being a mother and the mommy guilt she faces when she has to choose between professional and mommy responsibilities. She wrote, “Becoming a mamma is the most beautiful blessing but also the hardest role I’ve ever stepped into. My heart and soul are so connected to my son that even the thought of being away from him feels heavy. Yesterday, I had to attend an event where I was also being honoured with an award. It should have been a moment of pure happiness, but it turned into the toughest 24 hours of my life because I had to leave my baby behind. Hugging him before I left, I could already feel the emptiness. Yes, it was special to celebrate my work and my identity beyond being a mamma, but every second away reminded me just how much my world revolves around him. I enjoyed the recognition, but my heart kept on saying, “I can’t wait to be back in his little arms.”

To all the mammas who’ve felt this before: I see you, I feel you, and you’re not alone. Our love is our strength, but it also makes these moments so emotional. #maabeta #motherson #love #blessing #fyp [love, mother, son, relationship, maa, pyaar, Alhumdulillah].” For the uninitiated, Shireen, who rose to fame with the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got married to Hasan Sartaj in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in June, and the parents took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby boy. Sharing an adorable picture, Shireen wrote, “IT’S A BOY! Alhumdulillah. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love. Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together.”

–IANS

rd/