Yashpal Sharma pays tribute to late Manipur's theatre icon Ratan Thiyam

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Yashpal Sharma, on Wednesday, took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to renowned Manipuri theatre icon Ratan Thiyam.

Remembering Thiyam as a towering figure in theatre, Sharma expressed his deep respect and admiration for the late visionary. In his post, the actor also celebrated his unparalleled contribution to the stage.

Taking to Instagram, Yashpal shared an image of the late theatre exponent from Manipur and wrote, “Former director of Rashtriya Natya Vidyalaya and Purodha Ratan Thiam ji of Indian Theater passed away today. His Chakravyuh (Manipuri) drama was no less than a wonder, seen in Kamani at the Nehru centenary celebrations in 1989. May God place his soul at his feet.”

Former Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh joined several prominent leaders in mourning the loss of acclaimed theatre maestro Ratan Thiyam. He posted on his X handle, “It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity.”

A legendary figure in India’s contemporary theatre landscape, Thiyam breathed his last in Imphal early Wednesday morning, July 23, at the age of 77. He was widely known worldwide for blending ancient Indian theatrical techniques with contemporary narratives. His iconic productions, including “Chakravyuha” and “Ritusamharam,” stood out for their unique integration of Manipuri art forms.

Honored with the Padma Shri in 1989, Ratan held the position of vice-chairman at the Sangeet Natak Akademi and later went on to lead the National School of Drama as its chairperson for five years.

--IANS

ps/