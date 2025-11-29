Yami Gautam: Working birthdays are one of the best birthdays

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) A day after celebrating her 37th birthday, actress Yami Gautam penned a thank you note and said that working birthdays are one of the best.

Yami took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself cutting her birthday cake with the track “Gehra Hua” from the upcoming film “Dhurandhar” playing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote: “Working birthdays are one of the best birthdays. Celebrated with my home away from home.”

She added: “I am thankful to each one of you- audience, fans & media members for all your blessings & good wishes. Could feel the positivity with lots of love and for that I shall forever be grateful #GehraHua yeh pyaar gehra rahe.”

Yami’s latest release is “Haq”, which delves deep into themes of justice, faith, and women’s rights. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial issues of Muslim households.

The narrative explores her pursuit of justice and the complex intersection of personal faith, social customs, and constitutional law. Through courtroom arguments and testimonies, the film examines how legal systems interpret women’s rights within the framework of religious and civil law.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the upcoming spy action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Sara Arjun. The film is inspired by the real-life incidents, geopolitical conflicts, and covert operations of RAW.

Yami and Aditya got married in June 2021. On 10 May 2024, the couple had their first child, a boy named Vedavid.

Yami Dhar made her Hindi film debut in Vicky Donor in 2012. She gained the spotlight with her work in films such as Badlapur (2015), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), “Bala”, Bhoot Police (2021), A Thursday (2022), Dasvi (2022), Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023), OMG 2 (2023) and Article 370 (2024).

