Yami Gautam reveals her most reliable face cleanser

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam known for her natural beauty revealed her most reliable face cleanser - Haldi.

Sharing what has worked wonders for her, Yami penned on her official handle, "My most reliable face cleanser or natural remedy, in simple terms. Washing face or using as a facepack with some haldi along with water or curd or raw milk, has always worked wonders for my skin, which is super sensitive BTW."

Pointing out the various benefits of the magical spice, the 'Vicky Donar' actress added, "Haldi is one of the most diverse spices & a gift from India to the world."

Back in March this year, Yami revealed that she has turned down a big-budget film. However, she did not take any names.

Talking about IANS, the diva stated that she has always prioritized content-driven cinema. Revealing her decision-making process, Yami said, “Every decision is a conscious one. Both personally and professionally, I value the time I get to spend on projects that truly resonate with me.”

Yami went on to explain, “I rely on my instincts. I make a conscious effort not to get too comfortable with what I’ve previously done or what I consider my strengths. I don't overanalyze. The first feeling I get after reading a script—whether it excites me or challenges me—guides my decision. I strive to be as versatile as possible and stay true to my choices. There is always a deliberate effort behind making something appear effortless. It’s about consistently working in a certain direction and taking on roles that push my boundaries.”

Work-wise, Yami last appeared in the laughter ride "Dhoom Dhaam," where she received a lot of praise for her portrayal of Koyal Chadda. Co-starring Pratik Gandhi, the film was made under the direction of Rishab Seth. The project premiered on Netflix on 14 February.

Yami is yet to announce her next project.

--IANS

pm/