Would love to be Alia Bhatt even for an hour: Sufi Motiwala

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) – Fashion critic Sufi Motiwala, who is also an influencer, is all set to venture into acting. Sufi is all geared up to step into the world of acting with his debut in the series 'Do You Want a Partner?' starring Tamannah Bhatia and Diana Penty.

Recently, while talking to IANS, Sufi was asked which actor's life he would want to live if given a chance. The fashion critic immediately replied, "Alia Bhatt". Exclusively elaborating to IANS, Sufi Motiwala said, “I would love to be Alia Bhatt for one day. She has the most iconic life. I mean, imagine having Ranbir Kapoor as your husband, a beautiful daughter like Raha, a big mansion, and the most successful career in Hindi cinema. I would love to be Alia even for one hour for that matter,” he said with a laugh. The comment, though playful, reflects on the admiration and aspiration Alia's journey has inspired across the industry. From her debut in “Student of the Year”, followed by “Highway”, “Dear Zindagi”, “Gully Boy”, “Raazi”, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and the latest “Jigra”, Alia's journey has been nothing less than inspirational.

Talking about Sufi Motiwala, the influencer began as a fashion voice online and garnered attention for his honest and quirky fashion reviews. His upcoming series, “Do You Wanna Partner?”, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, brings together a star-studded ensemble, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaffery. The show set in the world of female entrepreneurship mixes comedy and drama while chatting about the ups and downs of ambition. Sufi's role in this ensemble marks an official entry into scripted entertainment after years of shaping fun, honest and raw conversations in the digital fashion space.

Talking about facing the camera for the first time, Sufi spoke about the challenges that he faced. He said that it was extremely difficult for him to make sure to be natural in front of the camera and not make his scenes and dialogues look as if he was acting. He also added that while it was initially difficult, he slowly grasped and made his scenes look as natural as he could.

For the uninitiated, before acting, Sufi Motiwala had already established himself as a shop and BT fashion critic unafraid to call out trends and highlight style moments in Bollywood. From reviewing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janvi Kapoor, Sufi Motiwala has kept his turns and opinions straightforward and fearless. Sufi was also seen on the OTT reality show “The Traitors”. He received great appreciation for being raw and real on the show.

–IANS

