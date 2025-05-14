Won't raise my salary after Tourist Family's success, says actor Sasikumar

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Sasikumar, who is now basking in the success of his recently released film 'Tourist Family', has said that he will not increase his salary as that is bound to increase the budget of a film.

Speaking in the success meet of the film, directed by young Abishan Jeevinth, Sasikumar said that several journalists had asked him if he would be increasing his pay now that his film had emerged a superhit.

"Definitely not. I will not increase my salary. It will continue to remain the same. I give you my assurance on this count. Why I am not increasing is because when I increase the salary, the budget of the film too will increase," he said.

"What is making me really happy is that I have got such a resounding victory after several years. You all know how much this film collected on its first day. How much did this film collect on its first day? Let's talk the truth," he said, urging actors and filmmakers to first tell actors the truth about how much their films collected.

"Only when you tell them the truth will actors not hike their pay. This film collected Rs 2.5 crores on its first day. I have a film in my career, whose entire collections were only that much. I got to know about it. So, I I have a film that has only made Rs 2.5 crores and this film which has made several crores. Among all my films, 'Kutti Puli' and 'Sundarapandian' had the highest collections. This film's collections have already exceeded what those two films made. Why I say all this is this victory is bound to give newcomers hope. It will give them the belief to never give up. If this film's success gives at least five people that hope, I will be happy."

The film, which released simulatenously with two other big films -- Suriya's 'Retro' and Nani's 'Hit: The Third Case', has still managed to emerge a phenomenal success making several times more the money that was invested in it.

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

--IANS

mkr/