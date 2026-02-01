Wife Aayesha Shroff wishes "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST of the BEST' Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Wife Aayesha Shroff wished husband Jackie Shroff "Happppppiest birthday" with a sweet social media post.

She showered praises on the 'Hero' actor, calling him 'the best of the best'.

Aayesha said that Jackie puts his all into every role of life - a friend, a father, and an actor.

Wishing him an amazing year ahead, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happppppiest birthday to the BEST of the BEST!!! I really shouldn’t brag, but I will!! Best friend, best dad, best brother, best heart, best actor, best eco warrior, best patriot, so nazar na lage... God bless you Jaggu with the most AMAZING year ahead because you deserve it!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff (sic)".

Jackie and Aayesha's daughter, Krishna Shroff, also compiled a lovely birthday wish for her father.

Dropping a couple of unseen photographs with her dad, she shared, "Happy birthday to my protector forever. I love you with all my... today and always, dad @apnabhidu (sic)."

In addition to the family members, Jackie's good friend, actor Anil Kapoor, also wished him on his special day, using social media.

He published a photo collage of some of his throwback pictures with his 'Ram Lakhan' co-star and penned, "Some bonds go beyond one lifetime….Grateful for you in every janam, Jaggu Da. Happy Birthday, Ram @bindasbhidu."

For the unaware, Jackie and Aayesha first met back in the early 1980s when Aayesha was just 13 years old.

Jackie first laid eyes on Ayesha when she was hanging from a school bus while he was riding a borrowed bike. Jackie was immediately attracted to her and could not help but introduce himself.

Coming from very different backgrounds, the two had to overcome several challenges before finally tying the knot in 1987.

The couple has been blessed with two kids - their daughter Krishna and, son Tiger.

