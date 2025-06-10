Why Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri renamed his upcoming film from ‘The Delhi Files’ to ‘The Bengal Files’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is all set to return with the third installment of his trilogy, originally titled ‘The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.’

The film has now been officially renamed ‘The Bengal Files: Right to Life’ and is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The decision to rebrand the title was made by the film’s makers, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri, in response to overwhelming public demand. Announcing the new title on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, “Big Announcement: The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12 PM. In cinemas on 05 September 2025.”

This upcoming film serves as the third chapter in Agnihotri’s acclaimed “Files” trilogy, following “The Tashkent Files” (2019) and “The Kashmir Files” (2022). The upcoming project explores the communal unrest in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, with a spotlight on significant events such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Vivek Agnihotri has referred to these episodes as a “Hindu genocide,” aiming to bring attention to a largely neglected and sensitive period in Indian history.

“The Bengal Files: Right to Life” features acclaimed actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.

Earlier this year, a striking teaser gave viewers a glimpse into the tone of the film. It showcased Mithun Chakraborty in a stark and intense avatar, walking through a desolate corridor with a weathered look, donning a white beard and a burnt tongue, solemnly reciting the Preamble to the Constitution.

Penned and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. Also featuring Darshan Kumaar, the film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal in collaboration with I Am Buddha Productions. “The Bengal Files” stands as the final chapter in Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy, following the releases of “The Tashkent Files” and “The Kashmir Files.”

--IANS

ps/