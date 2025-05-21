Why did Celina Jaitly's son Arthur think 'Mama needs new pants'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly revealed why her son Arthur thought that his "Mama needed new pants".

Celine dropped a new Instagram post in which she revealed that her son is used to seeing her in trousers due to the cold weather in Austria, and hence, when he saw her in a skirt, he sincerely believed something was not okay with his mother.

"#wardrobemalfunction | “Mama, where are your pants?!” My little Arthur was deeply concerned, convinced his mom had lost her mind! He’s so used to seeing me bundled up in trousers thanks to our chilly mountain weather here in Austria, that the sight of me in a skirt caused a full-blown fashion crisis."

Celina further revealed that concerned Arthur even told her husband that she needed a new pair of pants.

"He even went and told my husband, “Mama needs new pants!," she wrote.

Revealing that even though it was not so hot, she could not pass the opportunity to enjoy the summer vibe.

"Truth be told, it was too cold for summer clothes, but the flowers blooming along my garden hedge only last a few magical days.

With spring showers already threatening to drench and wilt them away, this nature-loving mama couldn’t let the moment pass… I almost froze so could take only one hazy photo," Celina added.

The 'Zinda' actress concluded the post with the following words, "The P.S. Did you know flowers bloom before the leaves come out?"

In the photo dropped by the diva on her IG, she looked as gorgeous as ever in a black skirt, paired with a pink top.

Celina married the Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag on 23 August 2011, in a court wedding.

In March 2012, the couple embraced parenthood as they were blessed with their first set of twin boys - Winston and Viraaj. In 2017, the lovebirds once again welcomed another set of twin boys - Shamsher and Arthur. However, unfortunately, they lost their newborn twin, Shamsher.

