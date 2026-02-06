Whoopi Goldberg says she is not good with relationships

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg has said that she is “not cut out to be in a relationship”. The actress has been single for several decades since her 1995 divorce from actor Lyle Trachtenberg.

Whoopi insisted that she no longer has any interest in sharing her life with a partner., reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Interview magazine, “In the last 25 years, I have seen that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands. I don’t want to live with anybody. I lived with my daughter”.

“That’s all I can handle. I have lots of people that I love, but I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Whoopi, who has daughter Alex, 51, with first husband Alvin Martin – was also married to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 before her third marriage to Trachtenberg in 1994 and she admitted she doesn’t enjoy thinking about a partner and their needs.

The actress said, “I’m not good at relationships, because you have to think about other people, and I have enough to think about with my daughter and her husband and my grandkids and my great-grandkids and all the people at work”.

She further mentioned, “I don’t necessarily get lonely because there’s enough people around who don’t let me. But most people are not comfortable being alone because we’ve been taught that there’s something wrong with you if you’re not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing. Sometimes you don’t want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta. You don’t want to say, 'Do you want red wine or white wine?' I don’t give a f*** what you want”.

Whoopi, 70, has previously admitted she didn’t want a relationship as she doesn’t want to “share money”.

