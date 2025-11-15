When Priyanka Chopra expressed her wish to be a guy, 'No stress'

​Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has never been someone to mince her words. Back during the early days of her career, when PeeCee appeared on the "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal" show, she revealed that she wished to be a guy at times.

As she was getting her hair fixed, an agitated Priyanka was heard saying, "It is so difficult being a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. No stress. Just throw a pair of jeans and T and come."

When host Simi Garewal pointed out that these days even guys do a lot, PeeCee countered her, saying, "They can never do as much as we do. We have to stay so stiff so one curl doesn't go out of place."

Next, as Priyanka and Simi were in the middle of their conversation, one of the crew members came in between the shot for a touch-up, reiterating PeeCee's point.

Recalling the fun moment from the chat show, Simi Garewal wrote on her official Instagram handle, "RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Priyanka Chopra. #Throwback. She doesn't "sit still" any more. She is ubiquitous. She is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is a global star - on the covers of magazines ..on screens.. and in our hearts. It is we who "sit still", in awe, while applauding her phenomenal success! #RendezvousGems priyanka. (sic)."

Work-wise, Priyanka will next be seen as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's Globetroter, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Tollywood hearttrobe Mahesh Babu for the first time.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the powerful first look poster of PeeCee from the much-anticipated drama.

Welcoming Priyanka on board, the 'RRR' maker wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDKINI. #GlobeTroter.”

--IANS

pm/