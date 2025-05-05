When I decided to become an actor, I'd listen to songs and imagine scenes: Bhagyashrii Borse

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead in actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, 'Kingdom', has now disclosed that when she decided to become an actor, she'd listen to songs and imagine scenes.

"I knew then—one day, I’d have my own songs. Not just background music, but soundtracks to characters I will bring to life. And somewhere deep down, I knew, I wasn’t just dreaming. I was preparing. Thankyou for your magic @anirudhofficial. #HridayamLopala," she wrote.

The song, which has been picturised on Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashrii Borse, is a mellifluous number which has high retention value. More importantly, the dialogues that appear in between the song gives viewers some crucial details about the plot of the film.

Firstly, the song gives away the fact that Vijay Deverakonda's name in the film is Suri and that he and Bhagyashrii Borse are pretending to be lovers. They are together to fulfill some big mission. However, it is unclear what their mission is. Borse appears to be a doctor while Deverakonda appears to be in the business of killing people and the two constantly keep their distance when alone. However, by the end of the song, the couple seem to really fall in love with each other.

The song, which has been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander, has lyrics by Krishna Kanth and has been rendered by Anirudh Ravichander and Anumita Nadesan.

Kingdom, which is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has cinematography by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan. Editing for the film, which is to hit screens on May 30 this year, is by Navin Nooli. It has been produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

