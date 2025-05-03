WAVES 2025: ‘Panchayat 4’ teaser wins hearts promising another compelling season

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The makers of “Panchayat” on Saturday at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) announced that the fourth season of the show starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, is set to premiere on July 2.

The makers on Saturday at Waved unveiled the first-look teaser of the “Panchayat Season 4.”

Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director of Panchayat, shared: “Panchayat is one of the most loved shows in India. Over the years, the series has provided a heartfelt exploration of rural India—showcasing its warmth, challenges, and resilience. As we venture into Season 4, we continue this authentic journey, infused with charm.”

“Sharing a sneak peek of the upcoming season and participating in an engaging panel discussion at the prestigious WAVES Summit, has been an incredibly delightful experience. The overwhelming support from our viewers has not only elevated the show but also underscored its universal themes, making Panchayat a beloved story that resonates across cultures globally,” the director added.

Organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAVES is an annual event that celebrates creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry, bringing together artists, creators, and professionals from various fields.

Jitendra, Raghubir, Sunita Rajwar along with director Deepak Kumar Mishra and writer Chandan Kumar participated in “The Making of Panchayat – Grassroot Storytelling” discussion, moderated by Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India. Together, they explored the series’ signature storytelling, authenticity, and emotional resonance.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to unveil the first-look teaser of the upcoming season and host an engaging panel discussion with the Panchayat team at WAVES—an event that celebrates bold visions and authentic voices in Indian entertainment,” said Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

“Panchayat is a brilliant example of how authenticity and relatability in storytelling transcend boundaries, becoming a cultural phenomenon that touches hearts through simple, heart-warming narratives,” Menghani added.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. The series will stream on Prime Video from July 2.

