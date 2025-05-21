‘War 2’ stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania lavishes praise on Kiara Advani’s bikini look

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will be seen in the upcoming action film ‘War 2’, is being lauded by fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The recently released teaser of the film sent the audience into a frenzy. While Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, got unanimous love for turning into jaw-dropping action gods who were baying for each other’s blood, Kiara broke the Internet as she lit up the screen as she sashayed down a pool wearing an incredibly neon lime green bikini flaunting her perfect body that created frenzy among netizens.

Anaita, who has created Kiara’s look in the film, said “This was my first time styling Kiara for a film, and the brief was hot. I’ve styled swimsuits for many films before, and I’ve always approached them with a more casual mindset. To me, the real vibe I wanted for her was how we are as women on a beach, happy, relaxed, totally ourselves in a bikini, without overthinking how small or big it is. That kind of ease is beautiful”.

Even while the scene was being shot, the fashion stylist told the actress to just own it, to be in her own space, doing her own thing, not performing some version of ‘I’m in a swimsuit so I have to be sexy now’.

Anaita revealed there will be more to see and discover about Kiara’s bikini look in the film. She said, “For Kiara, I wanted to go with an unusual color, something unexpected. It’s a shade that’s hard to pin down… not quite green, not quite yellow. It sits somewhere in between, a tantalizing, almost indescribable mix that immediately draws you in”.

The stylist shared that the bikini itself is really simple in cut, but when one sees it from the front, there’s a little surprise.

She further mentioned, “For the first time, we’ve introduced bikini charms, a beautiful cluster that hangs at the center. I love how it adds just the right amount of fun and mystery to the look. Oh, and how could I possibly forget the metallic sheen? It’s honestly everything. There’s something about that shimmer, it instantly takes me back to the unapologetic glamour of the disco era. But at the same time, it feels fresh, sharp, and unmistakably Gen Z. It’s bold, it’s playful, and it knows exactly what it’s doing”.

“Kiara really put in the work to give us exactly the look we were going for. I wanted her to feel so at ease that she didn’t have to think about which way she was turning or what she was doing—just totally free in her body. And wow, did she deliver! That incredible body? All her. I just had the absolute pleasure of showing it off”, she added.

‘War 2’, produced by Yash Raj Films is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

aa/