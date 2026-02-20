Vetri-starrer Black Gold's shooting wrapped!

Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) The makers of director Dheeran Arunkumar's upcoming thriller 'Black Gold', featuring actor Vetri in the lead, on Friday announced that the shooting of their film had now been wrapped up.

Read More

The film is being produced by M Murthy under the banner of M M Studios. For the unaware, director Dheeran Arunkumar is best known for his earlier Tamil film 'Theerpugal Virkapadum' while Vetri is best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed superhit film '8 Thottakal' (Eight Bullets).

Vetri, who took to his social media timelines to share the announcement of the film's shooting being wrapped up, wrote, "Blessed to be a part of this journey."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Black Gold will revolve around a youngster and his stand off with the shady mafias of the business underworld. The sources, unwilling to give out details, claim that the film will showcase how something which we see and passby without paying any regard on a regular basis is converted into a world-class business.

"This is an issue which hasn't been showcased in any film before," says the source confidently.

The film will, along with Vetri, feature Priyalaya in the lead. The producer of the film, M Moorthy, too has played a crucial role in this film.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including, Livingston, Thulasi, Big Boss Abhirami, A Venkatesh, Arul, D Sankar, Ramar, Jeeva Ravi, Ajith Vignesh, Karate Venkatesh and Japan Kumar.

Sources say the entire film has been shot in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Santhosh Kumar Veerasamy and music by Gavaskar Avinash. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan and editing is by Dinesh Kumar. C S Balachander has headed the Art direction department of the film while stunts have been choreographed by 'Metro' Magesh.

--IANS

mkr/