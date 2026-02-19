Vaishnavi Macdonald brings back ‘Barsaat Ki Raat’ nostalgia

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Vaishnavi Macdonald took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she recreated the charm of the 1998 film Barsaat Ki Raat as she performed on her song “Maine Dil Ka Hukam Sun Liya” once again.

Vaishnavi took to Instagram, where she shared a video. The clip featured the actress performing on the song “Maine Dil Ka Hukam Sun Liya” along with its original version playing alongside it.

“This song became viral from my 1998 film Barsaat ki Raat! After so many years. #geetavishwas #vaishnavimacdonald #mainedilkahukumsunlia,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about Vaishnavi, the actress is best known for playing Geeta Viswas in Mukesh Khanna's television series Shaktimaan. She has acted in various Bollywood films such as Bambai Ka Babu, opposite Saif Ali Khan, Ladlaa and Barsaat Ki Raat. She is also known for starring in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Tashan-E-Ishq.

The actress had moved to Hyderabad as a child where she decided to become a scientist. However, while vacationing in Mumbai, she had the opportunity to appear in the Ramsay Brothers' horror film Veerana, which followed the story of a woman who becomes possessed by the spirit of a dead witch, turning her into a bloodthirsty creature who seduces and kills men.

The film became a turning point in her life as she decided to pursue acting as a profession.

Vaishnavi subsequently appeared in Barsaat Ki Raat, Ladlaa, Maidan-E-Jung, Bambai Ka Babu, Daanveer and Oru Mutham Manimutham.

From 1998 to 2005, she played the female lead Geeta Vishwas in the superhero series Shaktimaan. The show and her character, got high acclaim and was considered her breakthrough role. In 2000, she played the role of ACP Ratna, a daring police officer in the comedy serial Raju Raja Rajasaab.

She is currently seen as Rani sa in the show “Rimjhim”.

