Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' to reach the audience on July 25

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Following the overwhelming response to "The Railway Men", Netflix and Yash Raj Films have come up with edge of the seat thriller "Mandala Murders".

Set against the backdrop of an eerie town called Charandaspur, the series revolves around a series of ritualistic killings linked to a centuries-old secret society.

These murders under mysterious circumstances catch the attention of detectives Rea Thomas ( played by Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta), drawing them into a web of secrets with several layers.

As the two detectives decode some mysterious symbols and hidden motives during the course of their investigation, they learn about a secret society who are playing with the line between faith and madness.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, "Mandala Murders" has been created by Gopi Puthran of "Mardaani" franchise fame. Puthram has co-directed the series along with Manan Rawat.

Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani are also on board the project as executive producers.

The forthcoming mythological crime thriller will feature Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaokar in crucial roles.

"Mandala Murders" is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 25.

Before this, Netflix and Yash Raj Films came up with "The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984" in 2023, starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Sunny Hinduja, and Juhi Chawla Mehta in pivotal roles.

The historical drama shares the heroic tale of a couple of railway workers who saved several lives with their courage and presence of mind during the 1984 toxic gas leak at the chemical company Union Carbide India Limited's plant in Bhopal.

With cinematography by Rubais, the editing for "The Railway Men" has been performed by Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani

The four-episode mini-series premiered on Netflix on November 18, 2023.

--IANS

pm/