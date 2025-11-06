Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘peace over pace’ moments

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor, on Thursday, took to social media to give a glimpse of her peaceful week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actress shared a couple of her photos, captioning, “Twas the week peace >>> pace.” In a series of images, Vaani Kapoor is seen playing chess and posing with her close friends. In one candid shot, the ‘Befikre’ actress smiles brightly while posing with her bestie, Raashii Khanna, with the duo twinning in black. In the final image, Vaani strikes a relaxed solo pose while sitting in a park.

Of late, Vaani Kapoor has been sharing glimpses from her vacation. Earlier, on October 29, she posted a bunch of pictures with Raashii. In one playful video, the two were seen getting goofy while creating mustaches with their hair. The ‘Tholi Prema’ actress simply captioned the post, “Main kahoon.. aur tu aa jaye.”

Recently, Vaani Kapoor cheered for her friend Raashii as she shared the trailer of her film ‘120 Bahadur’ on her Instagram stories. Giving a sweet shout-out to the actress, Kapoor wrote, “A reminder of bravery we are privileged to honour. #120bahadur. Always rooting for you, and so excited to watch this chapter unfold @raashiikhanna.”

Reflecting on the emotional journey of portraying her character, Raashii Khanna said, “I think I am very fortunate that I got to be a part of 120 Bahadur. To be in the role of an army wife in itself is a challenge. And it wasn't easy for me because of the way the scenes were written, the depth with which they were written, and every time I was in a scene, I got very emotional.”

She added, “The film tested me as an actor, and I think I love being part of films that do that. Coming back to playing an army wife, I won't be able to put it into words. I think you will have to watch the film. You will understand what her feelings are mostly through her eyes.”

--IANS

ps/