Urmila Matondkar channels her inner SRK as she’s ‘romanticising all things beautiful in life’

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar channelled her inner Shah Rukh Khan as she recreated his signature pose, spreading her arms wide open and said that she is romanticising all things “beautiful in life”

Taking to Instagram, Urmila shared a string of pictures. In the first image, the actress was seen standing in the balcony and spreading her arms as she tried to recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose.

Taking to the caption section, the actress wrote: “Channelising my inner #SRK with his iconic pose... to romanticise all things beautiful in life.”

In other news, Urmila’s 1995 blockbuster “Rangeela” is all set to return on the big screen as it completed three decades in the Hindi film industry.

As part of the Ultra Rewind initiative by Ultra Media, the restored release aims to rekindle the magic for longtime fans and introduce its timeless appeal to new generations.

Rangeela revolved around Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor but was met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fell in love with her. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Urmila had recently penned a note for the film, where she said the 1995 romantic-comedy was never just a film as it is still a “feeling.”

She wrote: “Rangeela…It was never just a film..it was, and still is, a feeling...Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life!”

The actress said that every scene brings back an “instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder.”

“Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa—the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry: shringaar (love), hasya (laughter), karun (sorrow), Rodra (anger), veer (courage),bhayanak (fear),bibhitsa disgust), adbhut (wonder), and shaant (peace).”

She added: “An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts—taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love.”

“And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment—when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic. Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to.”

