Twinkle Khanna credits HRT for helping her navigate menopause

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Author Twinkle Khanna, who is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, is reflecting on her journey with wellness and health.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a few pictures of herself from her house. She penned a long note in the caption, and spoke about how she navigated menopauses, and has a better sense of her health and wellness owing to Hormone Replacement Therapy.

She wrote, “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger bitch than I have ever been. For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger. I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends”.

“While I continue to mull over the pros and cons of HRT, here’s what I’m currently taking to survive this transition. Please do your research and check with your doctor. What works for me may not work for you. Current lineup Coenzyme Q10 NAD Omega-3 Lion’s Mane Health & Hers Menopause Support Iron Vitamin D3 +K2 Collagen Magnesium Glycinate Have you tried any of these? What helped the most or what did absolutely nothing?”, she added.

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar completed 25 years of marital bliss. Celebrating their union, she revealed the best part of their marriage. Twinkle shared that they always encourage one another to fly and try out new things.

Sharing a recent example, she uploaded a video of her and Akshay trying out paragliding. In the clip, we could hear Akshay asking his better half, "are you sure you want to jump?", to which Twinkle replied by simply nodding her head. "It's all because of you, you make me do this," she added. As it was Akshay's turn, Twinkle also asked him, "Are you nervous?".

Responding to this, the 'Housefull' actor said, "I now have pressure because my wife has finished doing it".

"The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar”, Twinkle captioned the post.

