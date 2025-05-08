Tulsi Kumar and Tanishk Bagchi raise the tempo with their high-energy dance number ‘Pabbi’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar has teamed up with composer Tanishk Bagchi for their latest high-octane dance track, “Pabbi.”

With pulsating beats and vibrant visuals, the song is poised to become a go-to party anthem for music lovers everywhere. Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar shared, “We wanted to create something electrifying, that catches your attention right from the first beat. It’s bold, it’s infectious, and it makes you want to dance. Jasmin absolutely owned the video, and Tanishk always knows how to channel the right energy into a song. The track had me dancing from the minute I heard it.”

Tanishk Bagchi added, “It always feels great to collaborate with Tulsi. She brings a unique power to every track we do together. Her energy in Pabbi was unreal. This one was all about pushing the tempo and making something that hits hard but still feels fun.”

The peppy foot tapping number, crooned by Tulsi Kumar, features Jasmin Walia.

Last month, Tulsi Kumar collaborated with Kaifi Khalil for the soulful melody, 'Fitrat'. Speaking about the song, Tulsi had shared, “From the very first conversation about 'Fitrat' with Kaifi Khalil, I knew this project was going to be special. The journey, from jamming on lyrics and improvising melodies to countless audio refinements and crafting the final video with Kaifi and the entire team has been an incredibly enriching experience. Every step was a testament to the collaborative spirit and passion we poured into this song. 'Fitrat' is more than just a song to me; it's a reflection of our collective heart, and I'm beyond excited for everyone to experience the emotional depth of this beautiful cross-border collaboration.”

Tulsi Kumar is best known for her tracks such as, “Tum Jo Aaye,” “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin,” “Soch Na Sake,” “Sanam Re,” and “Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham” among others.

--IANS

ps/