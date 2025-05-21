Trisha Krishnan brings infectious charm to ‘Sugar Baby’ from ‘Thug Life’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The second song from the upcoming film ‘Thug Life’, titled ‘Sugar Baby’ was released on Wednesday. The song has been composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, and features actress Trisha Krishnan delivering a dazzling dance performance that’s impossible to look away from.

The track is a high-voltage cocktail of rhythm and attitude, and is layered with thumping beats and a playful tone, highlighting the duality of the soundscape of ‘Thug Life’ - rebellion and revelry. Trisha lights up the screen with her moves and unfiltered confidence, proving once again why she’s a bonafide powerhouse in Indian cinema.

The song follows the release of the wedding anthem, ‘Jinguchaa’ from the film. The song has been released in Tamil and Hindi. The Tamil version features the voices of Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santosh, while the Hindi version brings together Nikhita Gandhi, Shuba, and Shashwat Singh, adding a cosmopolitan energy to the already infectious track.

‘Thug Life’ stars the Indian cinema legend Kamal Haasan, and marks his 2nd collaboration with the National Award-winning auteur Mani Ratnam after almost 4 decades. The two last worked together in ‘Nayakan’. It also marks another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and his creative soulmate A. R. Rahman.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, ‘Thug Life’ also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. With Mani Ratnam at the helm and A.R. Rahman's music, ‘Thug Life’ is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

--IANS

aa/