Travis Scott sheds light on Kid Cudi song that hit him with epiphany

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott has revealed the song that made him realise his potential as a rapper. He said that Kid Cudi's song ‘Soundtrack 2 My Life’ made him realise he could "probably make it" as a rapper.

The 34-year-old star has always heaped praise on the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker, and now he's highlighted the importance of the track from 2009 album Man on the Moon: The End of Day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Rolling Stone magazine, "It’s just the soundtrack to my life. From 0:00 to the end of the song, I felt like we were brothers or something. We live like the same life. I think that s*** came out in ’09 and I was a senior in high school. I was like, ‘You know what, I could probably make it’”.

He added, “People gotta understand, Cudi came out and was moving albums and s***. To me, I was like, ‘Wow, people are really resonating with this’”.

Meanwhile, he can still recall one of his first ever concerts, which was Cudi, 42, headlining with Asher Roth as the opening act.

He said, "He had the LED screen and it was this black-and-white thing and the shadow and he walked out of the LED screen. I remember looking around like people are really receptive to this guy’s story. I was like, ‘Okay, people will hopefully understand the story I got to tell’”.

The rapper, whose real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, took the Scott part of his stage name from Cudi's real name Scott Mescudi. The pair first collaborated on 2016 track Thru The Late Night from Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. They would continue working together over the years, including THE SCOTTS, LOOOVE, Baptized in Fire, Get Off Me and At The Party. Back in 2019, Travis opened up on what he found so inspiring about Cudi.

