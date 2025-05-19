Tom Cruise wouldn't change anything about ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies

New York, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ appeared at the premiere of the eighth installment of the film here in New York and said he wouldn't change a thing about the franchise.

The star was at Lincoln Center alongside his director and collaborator Christopher McQuarrie. Costars Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Tramell Tillman and Nick Offerman for the movie's US premiere.

Cruise reflected on his many years starring in the hit action-movie franchise and said that if he had to do it all over again, he wouldn't change a thing, reports people.com.

"I did the best you can, and it's representing all the efforts of everyone involved at that particular moment. I looked at it and I really see what it takes to make these movies and what I've learned about storytelling (in) this particular genre," Cruise said.

Cruise also spoke about Michael B. Jordan's surprise appearance at the movie's London premiere, where they shared a heartfelt conversation and a hug, reports people.com.

He said it's "wonderful" to see the Sinners star's success.

"He's enormously talented. He's a great actor. He's dedicated to his craft. I really respect him. I love to see people do well in life," he adds. "I've worked very hard to do all I can to help people, see them do well — filmmakers, actors. People know my door is always open."

Cruise's appearance at the event comes days after the movie received a five-minute long standing ovation following its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 14.

The latest Mission: Impossible movie takes great care to wind details from films throughout the 30-year-old franchise into its storyline.

The latest installment follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt as he and his team continue the battle over an advanced artificial intelligence known as the Entity that has the ability to destroy the world if put in the wrong hands or allowed to run amok independently, which was first introduced in 2023's Dead Reckoning.

“Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” will hit the theaters May 23.

