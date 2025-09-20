Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci announce split after two years together

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Tim Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci have announced the end of their two-year relationship.

The 67-year-old writer and director, known for helming films such as Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attack! and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory among many others and Bellucci announced their split in a joint statement, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The statement read: "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways."

The two had first met back in 2006 but are believed to have reconnected at the Lumiere Film Festival in France in 2022 with Bellucci revealing that the pair were together the following year.

The 60-year-old star told Elle France: "What can I say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all.

"It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

The actress even landed a role in Burton's 2024 flick Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 comedy horror movie, as Delores, the ex-wife of Michael Keaton's titular character.

She said: "I'm so honoured to be a part of this film and to come into Tim's world.

"Tim is an artist and he knows how to make situations that are fantastic and horrific and comic and emotional all at the same time. He helped me so much to create this monster, more than a monster, she is a creature. She is mean but also charming. She is a metaphor of life. Tim told me about the character and said he thought of me, and he showed me what he thought.

"Tim loves Italy and he loves Italian films and he has showed me so many films. I have discovered Mario Bava (director of 1957 horror film I Vampiri) thanks to him."

Meanwhile, Burton had described Bellucci as "very special" last year.

The 67-year-old director told The Times newspaper: "(She is) a very special person."

--IANS