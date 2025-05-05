Tiger Shroff channels his inner environmentalist with 'Jahaan- The Last Gift'

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Following its official screening at the WAVES Summit 2025, the teaser of the thought-provoking short film "Jahaan- The Last Gift" was unveiled on Monday by actor Tiger Shroff across his social media platforms.

"Jahaan– The Last Gift", a short fiction film starring Tiger, was screened at Waves Summit 2025, sparking conversation around environmental consciousness and human responsibility.

The "Baaghi" actor took to Instagram to share the teaser with the caption, “Sometimes the end is the new beginning...Happy to be a part of this short film with such a powerful message directed by my bro @rahuldid. Need of the hour."

Made under the direction of Rahul Shetty, "Jahaan– The Last Gift", explores the stark realities of climate change and human apathy, blending poignant storytelling with arresting visuals. The film, produced by R.D Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and RS Studios, is a call to action—urging viewers to reconnect with nature and reflect on the legacy we leave behind.

Sharing his experience about being a part of "Jahaan– The Last Gift", Tiger said, "Being part of 'Jahaan' was a deeply meaningful experience. It’s a project that speaks to the urgent need to care for our planet, and I’ve always believed in using my voice for causes that matter. This film is a wake-up call we all need."

"Jahaan– The Last Gift" also marks a new milestone for choreographer-turned-director Rahul Shetty, and has been co-supported by Remo D’Souza, Lizelle D’Souza, and RS Dance Studios.

In addition to this, Tiger is gearing up for the release of the fourth installment in his 'Baaghi' series. A. Harsha's directorial "Baaghi 4" was announced back in November 2024 with the first-look poster.

The photo had Tiger sitting on a toilet seat, holding a knife and a bottle of alcohol. Blood stains were splattered across the walls, floor, and his face, with the lifeless bodies of men lying on the floor.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the project will also see Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.

"Baaghi 4" will be out in the cinema halls on September 5.

--IANS

pm/