This is Sangeeta Bijlani's 'go to snack' to curb hunger

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) What better way to curb your hunger than a healthy snack? Yesteryear diva, Sangeeta Bijlani revealed her favorite go-to snack through a social media post.

Bijlani took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video munching on something while in the car. The 'Haatim Tai' actress revealed that when she is hungry, her go-to snack is murmura sauteed in turmeric, cumin powder, curry leaves, and salt.

Bijlani penned the caption, "Murmura sauteed in turmeric, cumin powder, curry leaves and salt. My go-to snack whenever I'm hungry."

Not just her, but several other celebrities are choosing to lead a healthy lifestyle by focusing on their workout, and clean eating.

In the meantime, actress Mouni Roy was recently seen grooving to Bijlani's "Gali Gali Mein" song from her 1989 outing "Tridev", featuring Jackie Shroff during an event. Mouni was joined by host Neha Dhupia on the stage as she tried to match steps with 'The Bhootnii' actress.

Back in February, Bijlani shared an uplifting message on social media on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

Reflecting on personal growth and transformation, she talked about "Snow Moon," which according to her symbolized purification.

Dropping a candid image of herself on her IG, she wrote, “Hello February! Happy Vasant Panchami As we are soon approaching the Snow Moon which symbolises purification, it’s time to step into your power, let go, and release. We think we need certain things certain people certain situations, but really it’s all just holding us back to keep us energetically linked to the old versions of ourselves that we are trying to let go.”

“The things, people, and situations are in resonance with us and as we change and evolve our resonance will change. When you’re evolving to a higher frequency you need to let go of the old stuff as it no longer serves you. You’re going somewhere better where you can’t take anything with you. This stunning photo by @jalajdtyagi,” Bijlani added.

--IANS

pm/