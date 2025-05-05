Things that seem insignificant are the ones that have the biggest impact, says Ritika Singh

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Ritika Singh, who shot to limelight with her stellar performance as a boxer in director Sudha Kongara's 'Irudhi Suttru' ('Saala Khadoos' in Hindi), has now put out an inspiring video on how she lost excess weight and got back into shape despite her nagging knee injuries.

Taking to Instagram, the actress put out a video at the beginning of which she disclosed how she had gained weight and was weighing 72 kilogrammes. She then showed how she worked out to reduce weight and get back into shape.

She wrote, "The last three months have been absolutely transcendental for me. It wasn’t just the fact that I had hit an all time high on the weighing scale, but the fact that my knee injuries got worse. The pain was terrible. I couldn’t move, kick or dance effortlessly. That’s when I looked at myself in the mirror and said enough, it’s time to lock in and look the best you’ve ever looked. And here we are."

Stating that this was a "very long topic" and that there was a lot to unpack, especially when it came to her relationship with food and how she finally got her bad habits under control, the actress disclosed, "I made some big lifestyle changes, but the ultimate game changer for me has been the attention to the small things. The things that seem too insignificant to matter but those are the ones that have had THE BIGGEST IMPACT!"

The actress concluded the post saying," I would love to talk about it coz I truly believe it could help so many of us look and most importantly feel better."

Ritika Singh, who has made a name for herself in Tamil cinema with her performances in films like 'Irudhi Suttru', 'Aandavan Kattalai', 'Oh My Kadavule' and 'Kolai', was last seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan'. She played the character of an Additional Superintendent of Police called Roopa Kiran, who works with Rajinikanth.

--IANS

mkr/