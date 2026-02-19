The Kerala Story 2 triggers sharp political reactions across parties

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A political row has erupted over the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2', with leaders across party lines offering sharply divergent views on its content, intent, and implications for social harmony.

BJP leaders strongly defended the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2', terming it a reflection of reality and invoking freedom of expression amid mounting political criticism.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, questioned calls for banning the film, arguing that such demands contradict the principle of freedom of expression.

She said that if a film has been produced and cleared for release under existing laws, it should be allowed to reach audiences, even if some groups disagree with its content.

Ilmi added that public debate, rather than prohibition, was the appropriate response in a democratic society.

“You cannot selectively invoke freedom of expression only when it suits you,” she remarked, urging critics to counter the film’s narrative through discussion rather than censorship.

Another BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said the film highlights what he described as a “serious national issue,” alleging that “love jihad” was being used as a tool for religious conversions.

He claimed the narrative portrays how young women are allegedly targeted and exploited, adding that attempts to oppose the film stem from discomfort with the truth it seeks to present.

“The story exposes a disturbing reality, and that is why some people are uneasy,” he said, asserting that facts cannot be suppressed merely because they are controversial.

Meanwhile PDP and Congress leaders criticised the film as divisive, warning that such narratives undermine constitutional values and risk deepening communal tensions in the country.

PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi alleged that the film was part of a broader effort to “dehumanize Muslims” over the past decade, claiming that various methods, including institutional pressure and social hostility were being used to malign the entire community, and that the entertainment industry had now been “weaponised.”

Echoing constitutional concerns, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said the country should function strictly according to constitutional principles, arguing that many present controversies would not arise if governance adhered closely to those norms.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi dismissed the film’s claims as “false,” warning that narratives portraying Muslims as deceiving or harming others were dangerous. He said any instance of coercion should be punished under law but rejected the notion of widespread conspiracies.

Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan cautioned that cinema should not be used to promote hatred, insisting that crimes against women must be punished regardless of religion.

From the BJP, spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo defended the film, asserting that reports of religious conversions in Kerala had surfaced repeatedly and that depicting such issues on screen should not be opposed. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa also called for viewing the film “objectively,” stressing that film-making is the responsibility of producers and directors and should not be unnecessarily politicised.

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma maintained that religious conversions in Kerala were an established concern but added that the controversy should not be directly linked to the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar emphasised that films undergo scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification, noting that objections can be addressed through edits.

BJP MP Naresh Bansal described the first part of the film as “eye-opening,” while party spokespersons R.P. Singh defended it under freedom of expression.

