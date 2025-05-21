'The Great Gatsby' star Carey Mulligan is in negotiations for Greta Gerwig’s 'Narnia' movie

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Carey Mulligan, who is known for ‘The Great Gatsby’, is in the early talking stage for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ movie.

The 39-year-old actress is currently in talks to portray the ill mother of Digory Kirke, one of the two child protagonists in the fantasy tale, reports ‘Female First UK’.

If she signs on to the movie, Mulligan will be joining a star-studded cast for Netflix’s ‘Narnia’ film, which could include Meryl Streep as lion Aslan the Great, Daniel Craig as Digory’s uncle and Emma Mackey as Jadis the White Witch. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Craig has been attached to the role of Digory’s uncle, the conversations are at a “super early” stage, and the former ‘James Bond’ actor has not officially signed on yet.

Meanwhile, Mackey reportedly bested Charli xcx and Margaret Qualley for the role of the White Witch, both of whom had also been in contention for the part. While ‘Narnia’ has attracted plenty of A-list talent, Netflix are currently searching for young actors to portray Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Narnia’ movie will reportedly be an adaptation of author C.S. Lewis’ 1955 novel ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, which follows two children who stumble into strange worlds through magical rings and witness the creation of Narnia. Along the way, they awaken an evil queen and must grapple with choices that shape entire realms. As well as directing the movie, Gerwig, 41, is also set to write the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal and Vincent Sieber are to produce the picture. In 2018, Netflix announced it would be making a new movie adaptation of Lewis’ fantasy series of the same name, and signed Gerwig to direct the project two years later. While updates on the ‘Narnia’ flick have been slow since then, it was recently reported that Gerwig had successfully convinced Netflix to give her film an extended run on IMAX screens globally on Thanksgiving Day 2026 (26.11.26) ahead of its release to Netflix on Christmas Day.

As well as an adaptation of ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, Gerwig is also set to write and direct another project based on the series.

--IANS

aa/