Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya make their relationship Insta official during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria has been rumored to be dating Veer Pahariya for some time now. The couple often makes headlines whenever they appear together, but now, the lovebirds have decided to make their relationship Insta official as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together in style.

The 'Marjaavaan' actress dropped a string of stunning photos of herself from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She was seen looking like a dream in a heavily embellished saree with a matching blouse, complementary jewelry, and a gajra.

However, what caught everyone's attention was one of the photos from the album, where Tara was seen posing with her rumoured beau, Veer.

While he lovingly held his ladylove, looking at her with a penetrating gaze, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actress faced the camera with a shy smile on her face.

Tara captioned the post: "Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Reacting to this, Veer dropped two red heart emojis and an evil eye emoji in the comment section.

It seems like Tara is attempting to soft-launch her beau on social media.

Recently, Veer accompanied Tara to Delhi for her fashion show. The speculated lovebirds looked cute together as they twinned in white outfits.

Veer was seen supporting Tara with full enthusiasm as she made her way down the runway.

In another instance, a video from a restaurant went viral on social media, where Veer and Tara were seen dancing to the DJ's music.

Wearing a white shirt paired with black trousers, Veer was clicked near the DJ, grooving to the upbeat tracks. Meanwhile, Tara posed in a sparkling black dress, dancing her heart out.

Veer recently stepped into acting with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur starrer "Skyforce". The project managed to perform moderately well at the ticket counters.

Both Tara and Veer are yet to announce their next.

--IANS

pm/