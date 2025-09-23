Tanya Maniktala: Sunny Kaushal brings so much ease and talent to the screen

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Tanya Maniktala and Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space for the very first time in an upcoming romantic music video titled Jaana Nahi. The actress said the actor brings so much ease and talent to the screen.

The soulful track is sung by Faheem Abdullah and is all set to release on September 23.

Expressing her excitement, Tanya told IANS, “Working on this music video has been a wonderful experience. It’s my first time teaming up with Sunny Kaushal, who brings so much ease and talent to the screen.”

She then went on to heap praise on Jayprad Desai and said that his “vision ties it all together beautifully.”

“I had already admired the work Jayprad sir and Sunny created in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, so being part of this collaboration was even more special. The song captures a heartfelt story, and shooting against the stunning backdrops of Maharashtra and Goa made it all the more magical,” he said.

Talking about Tanya, she will next be seen in Paan Parda Zarda. Set in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced. At that time Mona told variety.com that she is excited about starting a brand-new journey with ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ in collaboration with Jio Studios.

She made her acting debut in 2018 with School Days. In 2020, she portrayed Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy alongside Ishaan Khattar, which proved to be a major turning point in her career.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's Feels Like Ishq opposite Skand Thakur and in Chutzpah alongside Varun Sharma. She also appeared in Netflix's How To Fall In Love opposite Ayush Mehra. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.

Tanya also acted in Tooth Pari opposite Shantanu Maheshwari along with the web series P.I. Meena and Flames Season 3. In 2024, she played Tulika in her second film, Kill opposite Lakshya.

--IANS

dc/