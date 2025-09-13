Tamannaah Bhatia says her new OTT has ‘first-mover’ advantage

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is receiving positive response to her recently released streaming show ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, has spoken about the first-mover advantage with the series, and how it had the “best of both worlds”.

The actress spoke with IANS in the Khar West area of Mumbai during the promotional campaign of the show, and shared how having two directors on board, added up to the larger narrative.

She told IANS, “We had the best of both worlds with Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha. Archit had a firm grip on emotional graph and Colin was just somebody who held fort whenever it came to anything extremely comic. They both are two very different directors but thanks to Prime Video and Dharmatic, I think we were able to pull off a very ambitious schedule and we were able to get ready very quickly but one interesting thing is that we shot the show in April last year. But in so much time, still no one has picked up this type of subject”.

She further mentioned, “Considering, in today's time, there's a lot of talk about entrepreneurship, startups, there's a lot of knowledge about it, there's a lot of information but no one has picked up this type of story yet. So, we're hoping that we kind of have that first mover advantage in this space”.

Earlier, Tamannaah had called her character in the show a ‘hustler’, who is impulsive and passion-driven. She said that her character in the show is more sort of voice of reason and she creates that sense of balance in her madness.

Helmed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, the series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles.

‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

