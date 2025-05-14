Taapsee donates insulated water coolers to help underprivileged beat the summer heat

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) With temperatures soaring, actress Taapsee Pannu stepped in to help the underprivileged by donating insulated water coolers to equip them for the summer season.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from her humanitarian work. She could be seen walking through a narrow alleyway lined with makeshift homes dressed in a fluorescent green safety vest paired with dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

In one image, she is carrying large insulated water coolers and even giving out some insulated bottles.

For the caption, she wrote: “The next round With @hemkunt_foundation Helping them equip themselves for this summer this time it was to help them store some cool water for their families. Joy of helping people out of your comfort zone is real, try it.”

The actress had earlier too donated fans and water coolers.

Speaking about her involvement, the actress had shared, “We often take basic comforts like a fan or a cooler for granted, but for so many people, especially in this unbearable heat, even a small breeze can feel like a blessing.”

“Being part of this initiative moved me deeply. It’s not just about giving—it’s about standing with people, understanding their pain, and doing what little we can to ease it.”

Talking about acting, Taapsee has completed filming for her upcoming movie “Gandhari”.

“Gandhari” promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

