Sweta Keswani revisits prank-filled days of ‘Arre Deewano Mujhe Pehchano’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Sweta Keswani took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback post from the reality show “Arre Deewano Mujhe Pehchano,” recalling the fun and madness that went into its only season.

Sweta took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture featuring her along with Mandira Bedi, Rakhi Sawant, and Divya Dutta from the launch of the reality show that aired from January 2009 to February 2009.

In the caption, Sweta revealed that the show's concept revolved around contestants pulling pranks on unsuspecting people while wearing elaborate prosthetic makeup.

“#throwbackthursday for the reality show we all did - Arrey Deewano Mujhe Pechano meaning literally , Can you recognize us ? Where we pulled pranks on people wearing prosthetic make up and did stand-ups for the studio section of each episode!”

She added: “Apart from us 4 the other contestants were Majesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Mona Singh to name a few. Total 10 or 12 of us for the one and only season!”

Sweta gained global fame after playing the role of Gudiya Thakkar in the series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Apart from her Bollywood career she also had a role in U.S. Television series The Blacklist.

After doing many TV commercials, she finally entered television with shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

Last year, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii completed 25 years and Sweta was seen celebrating the moment with the cast members.

Actress Shweta Kawatra, who played the negative character Pallavi Agarwal in the show, had posted a reunion video on her social media that has left fans nostalgic.

Captioning it as, In the video, the beloved cast members of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati Agarwal, Shweta Kawatra as Pallavi, Sweta Keswani as Avantika, and Sucheta Trivedi as Shilpa, were seen joyfully reintroducing their iconic on-screen characters. The clip begins with each actress carefully naming their roles, revisiting their camaraderie from the sets.

Adding more nostalgia to the video was actor Deepak Qazir, who played the role of Bapuji, as he also joined the reunion, sitting at the centre on a chair while the bahus surrounded him, laughing and giggling.

--IANS

dc/