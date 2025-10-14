'Super Subbu' is a story that needs to be told, says actor Sundeep Kishan

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in director Mallik Ram's upcoming offbeat comedy Telugu series 'Super Subbu', says he believes stories such as this must be told.

The series, which is to be streamed on Netflix, follows a man unexpectedly tasked with teaching sex education to members of a remote village, despite being the least qualified for the job!

Says Sundeep Kishen, "We've entered a beautiful era of storytelling today, where the stories are more bold, expressive and feel like a part of our lives. When I heard the narration for 'Super Subbu', I believed it was an untold reality which would find love from the audience as a story. These are stories that deserve to be told, and I'm glad to be a part of it all. The premise is so refreshing whilst celebrating the joy of the simple moments in life. The energy in the characters and humour in the writing make the entire show come to life with a smile on your face."

Says director Mallik Ram, “Super Subbu was born from a simple observation that even today, anything about sex education is still spoken about in whispers. Parents avoid it, schools skip it, and children grow up with myths. I wanted to turn this silence into a story that feels familiar, set in a village that could be anyone’s own. Through Subramanyam, we see how innocence meets awareness, and how humour can open doors to difficult conversations, making the uncomfortable easier to talk about. The people of Maakhipur, with their quirks, superstitions, and warmth, reflect the villages many of us grew up knowing. At its heart, 'Super Subbu' is about community, family, and finding courage in the most unexpected places. ”

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the series will also feature Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Says actress Mithila Palkar,“'Super Subbu' is a delightful mix of comedy, emotions, and family bonds. It explores the life of Subbu, an unlucky young man striving to chase his dreams while grappling with small-town realities and a strict father. His path takes him to a rural backdrop, where he finds himself confronting a subject that’s rarely spoken about, especially in such settings. The series weaves together love, ambition, and self-discovery in a refreshing and quirky narrative. The characters are very relatable and has a unique storyline. For me, it’s unlike anything I’ve been a part of before. I’m stepping into a very different character, and you’ll see me in an avatar like never before — I’m truly excited for that .”

Produced by Rajiv Chilaka for Chilaka Productions, the series was one among the six titles named by Netflix for streaming.

--IANS

mkr/