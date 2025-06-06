Sunny Kaushal on his urban Punjabi rap song ‘Mid Air Freeverse’: I’ve poured my heart into it

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal has ventured into the world of music with the release of his debut urban Punjabi rap track, “Mid Air Freeverse.”

The actor-turned-rapper shared that the song is especially close to his heart, as he has poured his emotions and creativity into every line. Speaking about his rap song, Sunny stated, “It’s a super fun track, and I’ve poured my heart into it. I genuinely had a great time creating it, and I really hope fans and listeners enjoy it just as much while listening.”

Navjosh Singh, Head of A&R at Mass Appeal, added, “When the opportunity of partnering with Sunny on this release was presented to us, it was a no brainer, given the quality of the song and seeing how passionate he was about doing music. We’re excited it’s finally out for the fans to enjoy.”

Sunny Kaushal brought his vibrant persona to the forefront with his latest rap track, "Mid Air Freeverse," created in collaboration with Mass Appeal. The ‘Shiddat actor stepped into the spotlight not just as a performer but also as a lyricist and vocalist on this high-energy number. Produced by UpsideDown and ICONYK, the track stands out for highlighting Sunny’s Punjabi roots, which shine through in both its style and spirit.

In addition to the powerful audio, the visuals of the track present Sunny Kaushal in a striking look, sporting a sleek black suit, a well-groomed beard, and timeless sunglasses that perfectly match the song's edgy vibe. However, “Mid Air Freeverse” also reveals a surprising, carefree side of Sunny that fans haven’t seen before. Just a day prior to the release, he offered a sneak peek with the teaser shared on his Instagram. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Suited and booted but you ain’t ready for this Mid Air Freeverse out on all platforms | 06.06.25.”

Sunny Kaushal, the younger sibling of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, began his journey in the film industry behind the camera, working as an assistant director on films like "My Friend Pinto" and "Gunday." He stepped into the spotlight with his acting debut in the 2016 comedy-drama "Sunshine Music Tours and Travels," but it was his role in the sports biopic "Gold" that brought him broader recognition. Since then, Sunny has showcased his talent in projects like the web series “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” and films including “Shiddat,” “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” and “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.”

--IANS

ps/