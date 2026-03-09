Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gabru' was originally planned for OTT

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The upcoming film 'Gabru', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead, was originally intended to be an OTT release. However, after test screenings, the makers of the film decided to take the theatrical route bypassing a direct-to-digital route.

Read More

The actor wanted to ditch the OTT first route, and take it to theatres considering his upcoming film ‘Ikka’ is also a direct to OTT release, a source said.

The source close to the actor shared, “‘Gabru’ was meant to be an OTT film. But after watching the movie, Abbas Mustan urged Sunny to release it in theatres and Sunny bought it”.

“The budget is Rs 45-50 crore excluding P&A. Producers of Gabru wanted an OTT release but after the screenings, Sunny Deol felt it should have a theatrical release as ‘Ikka’ also releasing on the OTT. And he was egged on by Abbas Mustan, Anil Sharma and Rahul Rawail”, the source added.

‘Gabru’ is written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana. It also features actors Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri and contributions from Satinder Sartaaj and Anurag Saikia.

The film is described as a drama centered on themes of courage, conscience, identity, and resilience. It presents a character-driven narrative focusing on moral strength and emotional struggle rather than conventional action. The story follows a central figure confronting personal and social challenges, reflecting ideas of empathy and inner conviction.

‘Gabru’ was announced by Sunny Deol on October 19, 2025, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, when he released the film’s first look poster on social media.

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on March 13, 2026 but was later rescheduled to May 2026 to avoid a box-office clash with other releases like ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, and ‘Toxic’, the latter shifted its release to June. Distribution is planned through PVR INOX Pictures.

--IANS

aa/