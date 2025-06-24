Suniel Shetty to KL Rahul on scoring a century against England: Proud of you son

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty is a “proud” father-in-law as his cricketer son-in-law scored a century against England at the Test Match at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Rahul from the test match and wrote: “A knock that spoke less, but said everything Proud of you son KL Rahul.”

He then shared a picture of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who turned out to be the second with 118 against England on the fourth day of the match, after scoring 134 in the first innings. Pant has become the first India batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England.

The actor wrote: “Two innings. Two centuries. One fearless heart. Rishabh Pant.”

Suniel went on to share a post which mentioned that “Rahul communicated with Sai in Tamil, with Pant in Hindi and Karun Nair in Kannada. After the stumps, he’ll speak with the broadcasters in English.”

To which, Suniel wrote: “Proudly Indian.”

Outstanding centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have put India in command of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test as they ensured the lead went past 300 on June 23.

At tea, India’s lead read as 304 runs, with their second innings scorecard reading as 298/4 in 75 overs, as 145 runs came off the second session, as Rahul and Pant pounced on the old ball and England looking very short on ideas.

While Rahul was at his composed self to be unbeaten on 120, his ninth Test hundred laced with 15 boundaries, Pant was at his scintillating best to smash 118 – his eighth century in the format aided by 15 boundaries and three sixes.

Before the 195-run stand between Rahul and Pant happened in Headingley, the duo had previously hit centuries while being in a partnership previously at The Oval in 2018. Pant also smashed many records – becoming the first wicketkeeper and fifth batter from India to score two hundreds in the same Test match in overseas conditions.

--IANS

dc/