Sumona Chakravarti's vacation to Spain looks exotic and serene

Mumbai Nov 4 (IANS) Television star Sumona Chakravarti is having a ball of a time at her vacation in Spain. The actress recently shared umpteen numbers of photos straight from her luxury trip, as she wrapped up the month of October under the ‘radiant European sun’.

Her travel diary captured serene views and picturesque moments across the country, highlighting her love for slow travel. The actress began her journey in Barcelona with stunning views of the iconic Sagrada Familia, followed by the vibrant mosaic architecture of Park Güell. Sumona’s posts spoke volumes about the tranquillity, capturing the grandeur of the beautiful country.

In another carousel post, the actress was seen enjoying an exotic meal spread featuring Spanish delicacies, olives and cheese. The actress was seen dressed in a black top and flowy beige skirt. Her trip also included her trip to Mirador de les Caves in Penedes. The actress also shared pictures capturing cosy details from her stay, including a bowl of fresh strawberries, warm dim candlelight and also the beautiful morning in Spain.

In another culture, the actress was seen dressed in a chic travel look, sporting a trench coat paired with a soft pink sweater. The actress captioned her third set of posts as “Sore feet, happy heart, endless gratitude for days like these.

What a privilege it is to travel.” #SpanishDiaries #SpainTravel #LostInWanderlust #TravelGram #SlowTravel.

For the uninitiated, the actress rose to fame with her stint as Manju in Comedy Nights with Kapil, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show, where she essayed the role of Kapil Sharma’s wife.

The actress has been a part of many TV shows and movies too. The actress was recently seen actively participating at the Durga Pooja festivities and even performed the traditional Dhunuchi Naach.

--IANS

rd/