Sumeet Vyas: There’s something about love stories that always draws me in

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of “Ziddi Ishq” on Friday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming gripping tale of love, passion, and obsession. Actor Sumeet Vyas said that the upcoming romantic-revenge drama series fascinated him because it looks at love and desire through a darker, more unsettling lens.

He added: “I play a powerful business tycoon who carries charm, control, and authority on the surface, but there is so much more to him. I’ve portrayed grey characters before, but this one stands out because of how conflicted and unpredictable he gets. That honesty in the writing is what makes Ziddi Ishq so gripping.”

The series, which stars Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Barkha Bisht, Sumeet Vyas, and Riya Sen, Ziddi Ishq, is set to premiere on November 21 on JioHotstar.

Speaking about his role, Parambrata Chattopadhyay shared: “Shekhar is a man driven by love but trapped by his own emotions. He is layered and has the purest intentions - that’s what drew me to him. He's not a hero or a villain, just deeply human, struggling to make sense of his choices.”

“What I found compelling about Ziddi Ishq is how it portrays love as something beautiful yet destructive, a force that can heal you or break you completely. It’s a story about how passion, when it crosses its limits, can turn into something darker. I can't wait for audiences to experience this intense world we’ve built.”

Set against the evocative backdrop of Bengal, Ziddi Ishq follows Mehul, a young Bengali woman whose one-sided love for Shekhar Da is intense, yet pure. When Shekhar’s death is dismissed as just another suicide, what begins as heartbreak soon spirals into an unrelenting pursuit for truth and vengeance. But the road to truth is neither straight nor safe.

As the lines blur between devotion and delusion, those around her — including Riya (Barkha Bisht), Siddhant (Sumeet Vyas), and Naina (Riya Sen) — are drawn into a web of secrets, betrayal, and burning desires.

The show is created and directed by Raj Chakraborty.

Director Raj Chakraborty said, “Ziddi Ishq is a story that dives deep into emotions we’ve all experienced but rarely acknowledge. It’s about what happens when love stops being calm and becomes all consuming, when emotions take control and blur the line between right and wrong.

“Every character here is driven by some fundamental need - love, loss, or the fear of letting go and I can’t wait for audiences to step into the world we’ve created when the series streams from November 21 on JioHotstar," he added.

Aaditi Pohankar said that Ziddi Ishq is a journey that she experienced through her character Mehul.

“Mehul is a woman who loves and fights without fear. Albeit one-sided, her love for Shekhar da is pure and unshakeable. Her emotions are her driving force, sometimes to her own undoing. Playing her meant confronting the messy, complicated sides of love, passion, denial, obsession, and resilience. She’s not perfect, but she’s painfully real, and that’s what makes her so special to me.

Working with Raj Chakraborty was an incredibly freeing experience for Aditi.

“He gives his actors room to feel, to break, and to rebuild. And JioHotstar supported that honesty in storytelling. I hope when people watch it, they see more than her madness, they see the love and vulnerability that fuel it.”

