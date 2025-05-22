Subodh Bhave lauds swift action of armed forces, political leadership following Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actor Subodh Bhave, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘His Story of Itihaas’, is lauding the military strength and the leadership of our nation following Operation Sindoor.

The actor, who works predominantly in Hindi and Marathi cinema, spoke with IANS, and condemned the cowardly attacks by the Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam.

He told IANS, “Operation Sindoor was a major and deeply significant mission. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam was one of the most shameful and heartbreaking incidents. To kill a husband in front of his wife, or a father in front of his daughter, and that too after asking about their religion, is not something a human being could do. Only a monster within can commit such an act. These people have no religion. No faith in the world teaches you to kill innocent people”.

He expressed his gratitude to the armed forces, and lauded the political leadership and our forces for a swift and justified action.

He further mentioned, “The response from our Prime Minister, along with the courage of our Army, Navy, and Air Force, deserves the highest respect. It shows real leadership and strength. India’s DNA has never been about aggression in fact, anyone who came to India, became one with it. We have never attacked anyone first”.

“As our Prime Minister rightly said, ‘Peace is achieved only when you are powerful’. What our soldiers have done in response is truly commendable. From the heart, I offer them my deepest respect and salute”, he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor as a response to the Pakistan sponsored terrorists’ killings of Pahalgam on April 22. The terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists including a Nepali national in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Indian armed forces launched a highly coordinated attack under Operation Sindoor on Pakistan’s 9 terror sites on May 7 at 1:44 am. The operation resulted in the wiping of more than 150 terrorists in Pakistan including few high value targets. One of the high value targets was Abdul Rauf Azhar, who has beheaded a Jewish journalist.

Pakistan, rattled by the precision strikes by India, launched an offensive across the entire western front, sending its surveillance drones on May 7. It also resorted to heavy shelling the same night. While Pakistan indiscriminately attacked the civilians and places of worship in the border areas of India, India’s response was calculated and highly precise.

Meanwhile, Subodh’s film 'His Story of Itihaas' is inspired by a true story, and is directed by Manpreet Singh Dhami. It also stars Akansha Pandey, Kisha Arora, Ankul Vikal, and Yogendra Tikku. The film promises to stir conversations and spark critical reflection on truth, history, and the education system.

The story follows a seemingly ordinary physics teacher whose world is turned upside down when he uncovers disturbing inaccuracies in his daughter’s school history textbook.

The film is set to release in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

--IANS

aa/