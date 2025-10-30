SRK's reply to a fan asking for a room in Mannat is hilarious

Mumbai Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account to interact with his fans through his famous #AskSRK session.

When Shah Rukh Khan was requested by a fan for a room in Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow) as he was planning to visit Shah Rukh Khan for his birthday, the megastar had a quirky reply. He said, ""Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal…. Bhaade pe reh raha hoon.

Upon being asked by another fan if they could visit his new rented apartment to wish him well on his birthday, the Main Hoon Na actor said, "Of course, but you may have to wear a hard hat." The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor, as per reports, will be celebrating his birthday at his Alibaug home with family Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan and close friends.

The actor celebrates his 60th birthday on the 2nd of November. Each year lakhs of Shah Rukh Khan fans flock to his house, Mannat, just to catch a glimpse of their idol on his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan, respecting each one’s emotions and love, is seen greeting them from his house, waving and sending flying kisses as fans hoot and cheer for him.

The actor, along with his security and staff, is currently put up at a lavish apartment in the upscale area of Mumbai city. If reports are to be believed, the actor is paying a rental amount of a whopping Rs 24 lakh per month for four storeys of the building.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the movie King, which also stars superstar Deepika Padukone. The first look of the movie will be out on the 2nd of November.

