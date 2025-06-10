Soundarya Sharma says Akshay Kumar is a different person in front of the camera

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma recently garnered a lot of eyeballs with her latest appearance in the mass entertainer, "Housefull 5".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Soundarya praised her co-star Akshay Kumar saying that he turns into a totally different person when in front of the camera.

Speaking to IANS, Soundarya lauded Akshay's discipline and punctuality saying, "He is very very disciplined, he is very punctual, and the way he becomes a different person altogether in front of the camera is something you have to learn from him. He is just so quick with his transition- it shows how brilliant he is with his craft and his work. It was a lot of fun working with him.

Revealing one important message from Akshay she has received, the diva shared, "He has always said that no work is big or small, one needs to just keep working"

On Monday, Akshay treated the fans with a behind-the-scenes video of the rehearsal of the track "Dil E Nadaan" from "Housefull 5" on his Instagram handle.

The video showed him practicing his swift moves with the choreographer while the track played in the background.

Showing his gratitude to the audience for showering "Housefull 5" will love, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response #Housefull5 received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes joy from rehearsals."

"Dil E Nadaan" has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, and Sumonto Mukherjee, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The peppy number features Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, “Housefull 5” enjoys a strong cast with Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir, among others.

"Housefull 5" made it to the cinema halls on June 6 this year.

--IANS

pm/aa